Dry skies with more sunshine

BALTIMORE — High pressure will influence our weather pattern today-yielding more sunshine and drier conditions. Temperatures will warm near average, in the mid-80s with less humidity. There is a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower on Thursday afternoon and it will feel a bit sticky. Friday will feel a tad cooler with decreased humidity. As a cold front swings through the region-most areas should stay dry. Saturday will feel pleasant with seasonal temperatures. Warming up into the 90s on Sunday and into early next week. There is a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind around 5-10 mph,
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers, with a high near 89.