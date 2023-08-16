Dry skies with more sunshine

BALTIMORE — High pressure will influence our weather pattern today-yielding more sunshine and drier conditions. Temperatures will warm near average, in the mid-80s with less humidity. There is a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower on Thursday afternoon and it will feel a bit sticky. Friday will feel a tad cooler with decreased humidity. As a cold front swings through the region-most areas should stay dry. Saturday will feel pleasant with seasonal temperatures. Warming up into the 90s on Sunday and into early next week. There is a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind around 5-10 mph,

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers, with a high near 89.