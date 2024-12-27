Dry skies to end the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The combination of fog and near-freezing temperatures may create come slick spots on roads this morning if you're heading out early. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid-40s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Rain showers return both days this weekend, so make sure you have the umbrella with you! Showers become a bit more spotty early next week. Highs hold in the 50s for now and the first day of the new year looks dry.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light east wind.

Tonight Rain. Low around 37. Calm wind.

Saturday Rain. High near 52.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 48.

Sunday Rain. High near 61.

Sunday Night Rain. Low around 48.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Rain. Low around 43.

New Year's Day A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.