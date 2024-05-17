Dry skies for Black-Eyed Susan Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Black-Eyed Susan Day! Clouds increase throughout the day with highs in the mid-70s. Conditions will be dry for the Black-Eyed Susan Day Stakes! Showers hold off until later tonight and will linger into Saturday. It will be wet and cool for the 149th Preakness Stakes with highs in the upper-60s with on/off showers. Bring the rain jacket with you if you're heading out to Pimlico! Drying out on Sunday with temperatures returning into the low-70s. Early next week will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s and plenty of dry time!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.