Clearing into the weekend

BALTIMORE — Clear skies are back for this weekend! That will warm us up a bit. Back into the mid 80s for most. A few clouds start to build early next week ahead of our next major weather maker. We will be watching for a coastal low to form and lift north into Maryland. There is some disagreement on the arrival time. These types of systems can be very tricky. The latest thinking is that we will see some showers by Tuesday with most of the rain filling in Wednesday and lingering through Friday. Our dry days are numbered! Make the most of them!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

