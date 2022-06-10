Dry & Seasonal Today

BALTIMORE — Seasonal temperatures are in store for today, with highs in the lower-80s. Showers and storms are possible on Saturday with below normal temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s. A few showers can't be ruled out for Sunday as well with seasonal temperatures. The weather patter will start off dry next week with a few pop-up showers/storms during the middle of the week. Humidity levels will increase.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.