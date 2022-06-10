Watch
Dry & Seasonal Today

Showers/storm chance Saturday...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete Thursday weather
Posted at 3:14 AM, Jun 10, 2022
BALTIMORE — Seasonal temperatures are in store for today, with highs in the lower-80s. Showers and storms are possible on Saturday with below normal temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s. A few showers can't be ruled out for Sunday as well with seasonal temperatures. The weather patter will start off dry next week with a few pop-up showers/storms during the middle of the week. Humidity levels will increase.

7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight A chance of rain after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Rain likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

