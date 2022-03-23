Dry Morning, Wet Afternoon

Showers will push in late this morning into the early afternoon. Showers and storms are possible overnight into tomorrow. Some storms may be strong to severe. Damaging gusty winds and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Drier and cooler on Friday with highs in the low 60s. A clipper system will bring a slight chance for rain showers on Saturday and mountain snow. Cold temps will round out the end of the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of rain between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

