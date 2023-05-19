Dry for Black-eyed Susan Day!

BALTIMORE — Clouds increase today with highs in the low to mid-70s. A few showers are possible on Saturday later in the day as a cold front works through. Make sure you bring the rain jacket with you to Pimlico! We rebound back into the upper-70s and low-80s this weekend. Sunday will be drier with ample sunshine. All of next week features sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to low-80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.