Dry and sunny for a stretch

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

Conditions turn bright and sunny this morning with chilly temperatures to start off. We eventually shake the 40s and 50s and land closer towards the 70s for highs. We continue with the sunny streak for the rest of the workweek. Some clouds build towards the weekend as we watch a tropical system push inland from Texas. This disturbance could bring rain for Sunday and Monday, but it's got a lot of terrain to get through before landing on us. We dry out by around Tuesday of next week.

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62.

Monday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.