Dry And Warming Temps Continue

Another dry day on tap today. Expect sun and some clouds by this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. More clouds move in Thursday and showers and storms are possible Friday through the weekend. Highs will be above normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. Drier conditions return Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.