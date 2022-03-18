Dry And Mild With AM Patchy Dense Fog

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10AM. Once the fog burns off, plenty of sunshine will prevail today. It will be warm with highs well above normal in the mid 70s. The mid 70s stick around into Saturday ahead of a cold front. Isolated showers and storms are possible. Damaging gusty winds and hail are the primary threats but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Temps fall behind the cold front for the first day of Spring. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Next week begins on a sunny and mild note with showers possible by mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Areas of dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Rain. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

