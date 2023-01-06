Dry and brisk today

BALTIMORE — Starting off on a cooler note this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 40s for most. Drier today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will be brisk with wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. Trending more seasonal this weekend with highs in the 40s. Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances increase Sunday evening into Monday. There is a chance of wet flakes mixing in across northern Maryland and the ridgetops. Drying out on Monday with increasing sunshine. Highs will range in the upper-40s and low-50s next week with lots of dry time.

Have a lovely day and a fabulous weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.