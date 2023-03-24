Rounds of rain today

BALTIMORE — Rounds of widespread rain will continue today with the chance for embedded thunder. Temperatures will drop throughout the day and will likely remain in the upper-40s this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances linger into Saturday as another storm system impacts the region. Temperatures will range in the mid-60s both days this weekend. Mostly sunny skies and drier conditions are on tap for Sunday. Another dose of rain is possible next week, with seasonal temperatures, in the 50s.

Happy Friday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature falling to around 49 by noon. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers. Low around 43. East wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers. High near 63. East wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday A chance of rain before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 59.