Drier with sunny breaks today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Starting off with patchy fog and plenty of clouds, before sunshine increases this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper-70s and low-80s. Our next round of rain pushes northward Saturday, leading to widespread showers. Models are trending a bit drier on Sunday, albeit we'll still maintain spotty showers. The confidence in the forecast is low for Monday and Tuesday with regards to the tropics. Models show a new tropical storm forming and pushing northward, possibly making landfall in the Carolina's Monday evening or Tuesday morning. Impacts from Imelda are still uncertain as the vast majority of the models keep the storms rainfall to our south.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.