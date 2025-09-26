Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Drier with sunny breaks today!

Rain returns this weekend...
The vast majority of the storms have finished for tonight, however, our high resolution models depict some additional storm formation near the Eastern Shore between midnight-5am! Friday starts off mostly cloudy, with peeks of sunshine developing by late morning.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
temps.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Starting off with patchy fog and plenty of clouds, before sunshine increases this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper-70s and low-80s. Our next round of rain pushes northward Saturday, leading to widespread showers. Models are trending a bit drier on Sunday, albeit we'll still maintain spotty showers. The confidence in the forecast is low for Monday and Tuesday with regards to the tropics. Models show a new tropical storm forming and pushing northward, possibly making landfall in the Carolina's Monday evening or Tuesday morning. Impacts from Imelda are still uncertain as the vast majority of the models keep the storms rainfall to our south.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft