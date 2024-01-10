Drier with gusty winds today

BALTIMORE — Yesterday's rain will drain into local rivers, causing them to swell so ongoing flooding is possible throughout the day. Coastal Flood Warnings remain in effect. Drying out this morning and winds increase once again this afternoon, with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph at times. It won't be as gusty as yesterday, but this westerly wind flow behind the cold front will help drop temperatures steadily throughout the afternoon. Less breezy on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s late-week. Our next storm system brings rain on Friday evening, which may spill over into Saturday morning. It will feel windy this weekend with colder air arriving for the back half of the weekend. Keeping an eye out on next week's system as a wintry mix is possible.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday Rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

M.L.King Day A chance of flurries and raindrops. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Monday Night A chance of flurries and raindrops. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday A chance of a wintry mix. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.