Drier & windy today

BALTIMORE — Today will be drier and windy. Temperatures will hang around the low to mid 40s with wind chills in the mid 30s. Wind gusts will range between 30-40 mph at times this afternoon/evening. More sunshine for Friday with lighter winds and chillier temperatures, in the low-40s. The first half of the weekend will be dry and above average with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 50s. Sunday will start off dry but there is a chance for some evening showers. Clouds hang tight next week. Temps will still be in the mid to high 40s. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday.

Have a terrific Thursday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night A chance of rain after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.