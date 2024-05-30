Drier skies with more sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Drier skies today and Friday with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s and it looks mostly rain-free. However, an isolated shower is possible on Sunday afternoon. Warming up into the upper-80s by the middle of next week with increased humidity and thunderstorm chances.

Have a sunny day!

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday A slight chance of an isolated shower. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.