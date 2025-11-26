Drier & milder today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will be drier and warmer with highs well into the 60s! Colder air invades the region just in time for Thanksgiving, with highs in the mid-40s, and wind chills around the freezing mark! Winds will become blustery as well, with wind gusts around 30 mph. Winds will peak on Friday, with 40 mph wind gusts at times. Dress warm if you plan to be out at the 105th annual Turkey Bowl! Shower chances return on Sunday and Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Scattered showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain. A high near 49.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.