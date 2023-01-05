Drier & cooler today

BALTIMORE — Drier and cooler today with highs in the low-60s. Maybe a stray sprinkle for some near the Mason Dixon line, but most of us stay dry. Through Friday and Saturday, drier but cooler conditions return to have us feeling more like January. For Sunday, a rain coat will be needed as we see another fast moving system bring us the chance for some rain showers and even a few snowflakes near the Mason-Dixon line. The January like weather still hold on as we get into the second week of 2023 with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.