Drier and warmer today!

BALTIMORE — Today will be drier and the warmest day of the week with highs near 60°. A quick-moving system passes overhead on Friday- possibly sparking a few isolated showers later in the evening. This weekend looks dry with plentiful clouds and seasonal temperatures in the 40s for New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, there is a chance of a shower or two but most areas remain dry. More sunshine is in store for the middle of next week with chilly temperatures.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of a shower with patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.