Drier and warmer today!

Cooling down this weekend...
Good Wednesday evening everyone! It continues to be wet and gray here in Maryland. Temps stay mild in the mid-50s with fog. Most of the rain should start to taper off by midnight. Tomorrow looks to be significantly better and will be the warmest day of the week. Highs stay near 60° with drier skies. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/grab-the-umbrella-today
Posted at 3:16 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 03:16:05-05

BALTIMORE — Today will be drier and the warmest day of the week with highs near 60°. A quick-moving system passes overhead on Friday- possibly sparking a few isolated showers later in the evening. This weekend looks dry with plentiful clouds and seasonal temperatures in the 40s for New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, there is a chance of a shower or two but most areas remain dry. More sunshine is in store for the middle of next week with chilly temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of a shower with patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.

