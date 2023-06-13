Drier and sunny today!

BALTIMORE — Drier today with more sunshine and highs in the low-80s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible late-morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s late-week. Dry conditions are in store for Thursday with a wave of spotty showers/storms on Friday. Father's Day looks mostly dry with ample sunshine on Saturday and highs in the upper-80s. There is a slight chance for a shower or two on Father's day, but there will be plenty of dry time.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Partly cloudy, slight chance of an isolate shower, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Juneteenth A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.