Don't Be Fooled -- It's Still Summer!

Heat & humidity returning later this week...
Posted at 7:02 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 19:02:31-04
p3.JPG

After a few days of below average temps, it's easy to think that the winds of change are blowing...
But it's August... so let's not kid ourselves...

The good news-- temperatures will remain below the seasonal average of 88° for the next few days, but southerly flow will send temps back above normal by Friday. Unfortunately-- that means humidity will be increasing as we head into the weekend as well.

p4.JPG

Temperatures will be heading towards the upper 90s by next Monday, with some locations flirting with 100°! A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon pop up showers and storms in the forecast for Saturday.

p1.JPG

#staytuned

