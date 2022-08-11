Decreasing humidity!

BALTIMORE — Some showers linger through the morning commute. Humidity will drop throughout the day and skies will gradually clear! Temperatures will still top out in the upper 80s, but it will feel more comfortable. The forecast will be picture perfect Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s! Scattered rain showers return Monday, but the weather pattern looks more settled into the middle of the work week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

WMAR

Today Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.