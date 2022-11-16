Decreasing clouds today

BALTIMORE — Showers taper off early this morning with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day. High temperatures will climb into the low-50s today. A colder air mass will seep into the region late-week and this weekend, keeping high temperatures well below normal, in the 40s despite all of the sunshine. Morning lows will be below freezing through the weekend and into early next week. By next Tuesday, temperatures will finally get close to 50°.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 50.