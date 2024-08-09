Debby brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and a tornado threat!

BALTIMORE — Good Friday morning! On and off rain showers and thunderstorms continue through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon hours. Flash flooding remains a threat throughout the daytime hours. The threat for strong storms, wind gusts, and tornadoes shifts eastward to our northeastern communities as the core of Debby inches closer. Northeast Maryland will be under a Slight Risk (level 2/5). The system clears out of the area later this evening and gives way to sunny skies and mild temperatures throughout the weekend and into next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.