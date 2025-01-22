Dangerously cold wind chills today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Bitter cold wind chills this morning, between 0-10° below zero for most. Temperatures start off in the single digits before climbing into the upper-teens this afternoon. Sunny skies will take us through the rest of the week with bitter cold mornings and slowly improving afternoon high temperatures. Back near seasonal levels for late-January this weekend, as the 40s return! The 40s stick around through next week as well!
Stay sunny & warm!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Calm wind.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 32.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 36.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.