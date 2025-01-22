Watch Now
Dangerously cold wind chills today

Slowly improving heading into the weekend...
It's Tuesday night, January 21. Temps remain brutally cold outside. Here's what else is in the news. Community meeting to discuss Baltimore City water rate hike proposals Walgreens Stores Closing TinyBrickOven gives back
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Bitter cold wind chills this morning, between 0-10° below zero for most. Temperatures start off in the single digits before climbing into the upper-teens this afternoon. Sunny skies will take us through the rest of the week with bitter cold mornings and slowly improving afternoon high temperatures. Back near seasonal levels for late-January this weekend, as the 40s return! The 40s stick around through next week as well!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Calm wind.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 32.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 36.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

