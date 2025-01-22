Dangerously cold wind chills today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Bitter cold wind chills this morning, between 0-10° below zero for most. Temperatures start off in the single digits before climbing into the upper-teens this afternoon. Sunny skies will take us through the rest of the week with bitter cold mornings and slowly improving afternoon high temperatures. Back near seasonal levels for late-January this weekend, as the 40s return! The 40s stick around through next week as well!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Calm wind.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.