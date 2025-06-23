Dangerous heat to start the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect today and Tuesday as temperatures will soar to 100°, with heat indices around 110°. Record high temperatures will be challenged through mid-week. It is best to spend the majority of your time indoors today, especially during the peak heating hours. This heat will be intense and could lead to heat related illnesses. Temperatures will fall down into the upper-80s on Friday. The chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms increases mid/late-week. Scattered showers and storms this weekend with highs in the low-90s.

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 109.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 79.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.