Dangerous heat to end the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Today will be very toasty with high temperatures returning back into the upper-90s this afternoon with heat index values in the triple digits. Heat Advisories will go into effect from 12 pm - 8 pm for the entire area as it could feel as hot as 109° in some areas. This will fuel another round of afternoon storms and showers. Today's storm chance looks more widespread with scattered storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be the top concerns. The heat and humidity stick around this weekend with a stormy set up during the afternoon. Highs cool a bit next week eventually dropping into the upper-80s next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 109. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind 5-10mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Saturday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.