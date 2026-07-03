Dangerous heat sticks around

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 100s. When you factor in the humidity, it'll feel more like 110 to 113 degrees, so be sure to limit time outdoors and stay hydrated. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and intense downpours will be the main concerns to watch out for.

The heat isn't going anywhere on Saturday. Highs will once again push the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, with heat index values climbing as high as 108. Saturday also brings a better chance for thunderstorms, and some of those could become severe. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph, along with torrential rainfall that could lead to localized flooding, especially in poor drainage and urban areas. Stay weather-aware if you have outdoor plans for the holiday weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 113. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 80. Light west wind.

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 110.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.