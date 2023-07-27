BALTIMORE — Dangerous heat is expected over the next few days! Highs will approach 100° today through Saturday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of central Maryland today as heat indices will range near 107°! An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for Friday as heat indices will be up to 110°. Strong to severe storms are expected later this afternoon through the late-evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats. A cold front brings another round of showers and storms on Saturday afternoon. Sunday is trending drier and the heat finally breaks! Temperatures go from the upper-90s on Saturday to the upper-80s om Sunday! Looking mostly rain free early next week with lower humidity with highs in the upper-80s.

Have a sunny day & stay safe!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.