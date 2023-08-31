Cooling down late-week

BALTIMORE — Lower humidity late-week with highs in the lower-80s and tons of sunshine! Staying in the 80s on Saturday with ample sunshine. Feeling more summer-like for the second half of Labor Day weekend with highs climbing into the lower-90s on Sunday. Possibly nearing record warmth on Labor Day and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.