Cooling down late-week

More summer-like this weekend...
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Wednesday night weather
Posted at 2:32 AM, Aug 31, 2023
BALTIMORE — Lower humidity late-week with highs in the lower-80s and tons of sunshine! Staying in the 80s on Saturday with ample sunshine. Feeling more summer-like for the second half of Labor Day weekend with highs climbing into the lower-90s on Sunday. Possibly nearing record warmth on Labor Day and Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 96.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 96.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

