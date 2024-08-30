Cooling down into the 70s today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Temperatures drop into the 70s today as a cold front moves through. While the coverage does not look as high as yesterday, there is still the chance of a few showers and storms this afternoon as a cold front slides through. Rising back into the 80s this weekend with elevated humidity. A warm front lifts northward- sparking the chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail will be the top concerns. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) will be in place for Saturday and a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for Sunday's storm chance. The cold front moves through on Sunday- keeping showers around before conditions dry out and humidity decreases just in time for Labor Day! Sunny skies with highs in the 70s through the majority of next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.