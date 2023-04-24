Cooler with some sun today

BALTIMORE — A mixture of sunshine and clouds today with temperatures rising into the low-60s. Temperatures will remain below normal through the majority of the week, with highs in the 60s. Staying rain-free through the first half of Wednesday before isolated showers move in Wednesday afternoon/evening. Waves of widespread rain are in store Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 60s this weekend.

Have a great start to the week!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.