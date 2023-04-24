Cooler with some sun today

BALTIMORE — A mixture of sunshine and clouds today with temperatures rising into the low-60s. Temperatures will remain below normal through the majority of the week, with highs in the 60s. Staying rain-free through the first half of Wednesday before isolated showers move in Wednesday afternoon/evening. Waves of widespread rain are in store Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 60s this weekend.
Have a great start to the week!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.