Cooler With Showers Today

Grab the umbrella and the jacket before heading out this morning. Showers will move in by mid-morning and temps are in chilly in the low to mid 40s. High pressure builds back in tomorrow and Thursday before more showers are possible to end the week. It will be drier over the weekend with highs still below normal in the mid to upper 50s. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour, also known as "fall" back.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light north wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

