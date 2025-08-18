Cooler with more clouds to start the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Plenty of clouds overhead will keep temperatures below average, in the mid to upper-70s. A front will stall to the south of the state through Wednesday, which will keep the potential for a few pop-up rain showers during the afternoon. Conditions will dry out late-week with temperatures rising back into the 80s! Storm chances increase on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Monday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.