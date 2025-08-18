Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooler with more clouds to start the week

Good Sunday evening, We are carefully monitoring a line of showers and storms which will approach the region between 5pm-10pm tonight. All modes of severe weather are possible, but the most likely threats would be damaging wind and flooding.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Plenty of clouds overhead will keep temperatures below average, in the mid to upper-70s. A front will stall to the south of the state through Wednesday, which will keep the potential for a few pop-up rain showers during the afternoon. Conditions will dry out late-week with temperatures rising back into the 80s! Storm chances increase on Sunday.

Monday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

