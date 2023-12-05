Cooler with clouds today

BALTIMORE — Cooler temperatures on this Tuesday with highs in the upper-40s. A clipper system moves across the area early Wednesday, possibly generating some rain showers across our westernmost communities. Perhaps even some snowflakes mix in, especially across the higher elevation areas. The wintry precipitation will be very limited, so no accumulation is expected across central Maryland. A cold start to Thursday morning with sub-freezing temperatures and wind chills in the teens and low-20s. There will be a warm up this weekend with highs back near 60°. Saturday will be the weekend winner as skies remain dry. A healthy dose of rain is possible on Sunday afternoon and evening before we dry out early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow showers and rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Showers. High near 63. Windy.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.