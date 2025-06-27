Cooler with clouds to close the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The heatwave breaks today with temperatures trending cooler, in the upper-70s and low-80s! Easterly winds and plenty of cloud cover will keep temperature profiles below normal. Additional showers linger throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Sunshine increases throughout the day on Saturday with temperatures rebounding back into the low-90s! There will be a slight chance of a pop-up storm both days during the peak heating hours. Daily rain chances linger through Tuesday, before conditions dry out mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms south. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday Showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.