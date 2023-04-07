Cooler with clouds

BALTIMORE — It will feel much cooler today with highs in the low-60s. Much of the day will be rain-free with plenty of clouds overhead during the Orioles home opener. Temperatures will start off below normal on Saturday, in the mid-50s. There is the potential for frost/freeze concerns for Sunday and Monday mornings, where the growing season has started as temperatures drop into the mid and upper-30s. More sunshine is expected for Easter Sunday, with highs in the low-60s. Sunny skies will rule the week with temperatures trending milder each day! The 80s make a comeback on Thursday!

Have a great day and a fabulous weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.