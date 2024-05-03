Cooler today with increasing clouds

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! An onshore wind and increasing cloud cover today will drop temperatures into the upper-70s, making it feel less summer-like. Overnight, there is a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Cooling down even more this weekend with highs in the mid to upper-60s with on/off shower and thunderstorm chances. Staying unsettled into early next week with multiple windows of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon with temperatures returning back to summer-like levels, in the mid-80s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. East wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.