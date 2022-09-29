Cooler than normal today

BALTIMORE — Sun & clouds are in store for today with below normal temperatures, in the mid to upper-60s. Clouds will increase Friday as Ian's remnants get closer to our area. Southern Maryland will see rain move in late Frida night into Saturday. Rain will overspread the area from south to north Saturday through Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out along with isolated instances of flooding. Temperatures remain unseasonably cool through the weekend and into next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 8 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night A chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.