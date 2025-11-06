Cooler temps paired with sunny skies!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Much cooler today, with highs in the mid to upper-50s! This will be paired with ample sunshine and a northwest breeze! Another front slides through late Friday night, which will bring another round of spotty light showers. Showers exit early on Saturday, leaving the bulk of the day dry. Sunday is trending wetter. A colder air mass invades the area next week, with the possibility of flurries in the mountains in western MD!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Veterans Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.