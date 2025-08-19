Cooler & cloudy with on and off drizzle

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will remain below normal today, with highs in the low to mid-70s. This is thanks to a persistent onshore wind and ample cloud cover over the area. You can expect patchy drizzle and light showers throughout the day. Spotty rain and storm chances increase later in the day on Wednesday, with highs in the low-80s. More seasonal temperatures return heading into the weekend with drier skies. Storm chances increase on Sunday and Monday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Partly cloudy and a chance of showers. A high near 83.