Cooler & breezy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly dry skies and cooler temperatures to kick off a brand new week, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected this afternoon in the wake of the cold front. More clouds in store for the first day of spring with below normal temperatures, in the low-50s. Winds increase mid-week with the chance of a few light showers during the afternoon and evening thanks to another cold front sliding through. Temperatures will rise near 60° on Wednesday, before dropping back into the 50s late-week. Clouds increase on Friday ahead of our next system, which could bring some rain showers to the area late Friday into Saturday. Seasonable high temperatures this weekend with drier conditions on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.