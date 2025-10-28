Cooler & breezy on this Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Mostly dry today with breezy winds and cool temperatures, in the mid to upper-50s. Rain showers arrive Wednesday evening and linger into Thursday. Rainfall amounts will fall between 1-2" with the highest totals along the Eastern Shore. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times, but much of this rain will be beneficial given ongoing drought concerns. Winds become gusty late-week, around 30-35 mph. If you have any Halloween plans on Friday, skies will be dry, but it will feel cool and windy for the trick-or-treaters!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Showers, with thunderstorms. Low around 50.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 64.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.