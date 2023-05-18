Cool with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for areas to the north and west of the metro as frost formation is possible. This could potentially harm/kill any sensitive plants you have so hopefully you covered them up! Temperatures will struggle to reach 70° this afternoon, despite all the sunshine. Black-eyed Susan Day is looking dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine with temperatures a bit milder, in the mid-70s. There is still the potential for light showers on Saturday late-afternoon and into the evening. Trending drier on Sunday with highs in the low-80s and mostly sunny skies. Tons of sunshine can be expected next week with highs near 80°.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast/southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.