Cool with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for areas to the north and west of the metro as frost formation is possible. This could potentially harm/kill any sensitive plants you have so hopefully you covered them up! Temperatures will struggle to reach 70° this afternoon, despite all the sunshine. Black-eyed Susan Day is looking dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine with temperatures a bit milder, in the mid-70s. There is still the potential for light showers on Saturday late-afternoon and into the evening. Trending drier on Sunday with highs in the low-80s and mostly sunny skies. Tons of sunshine can be expected next week with highs near 80°.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast/southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.