Cool with sunshine

BALTIMORE — Frost advisories and Freeze warnings are in place north and west of the metro until 8 AM as patchy frost may develop. This could potentially harm any sensitive vegetation, so hopefully you covered them up/protected them. There will be plenty of sunshine today as high pressure dominates the region. Highs will range in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will climb a bit higher into the upper 60s mid-week. Spotty showers are possible Wednesday, with increasing clouds. There is a slight chance of a few showers on Thursday morning. Widespread rain moves in on Friday. We will keep a close eye on the weekend with shower chances expected each day and a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.

Have a lovely day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday A chance of rain before 8am, then showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Friday Night Showers. Low around 51. Breezy.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Showers. Low around 55.

Sunday Showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.