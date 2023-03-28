Cool with broken clouds

BALTIMORE — Drier today with broken clouds and highs in the mid to upper-50s. More sunshine is expected for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining in the 50s. Friday, temperatures will climb above average, in the upper-60s with more clouds, wind, and some showers at night. The warmest day of the week is Saturday with temperatures soaring into the mid-70s, thanks to a gusty southerly winds. There is a chance for scattered showers on Saturday before conditions dry out on Sunday. It will feel cooler for the second half of the weekend, with highs in the 50s on Sunday. Starting off next week with sunshine and highs back in the 60s!

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 58. Breezy.

Saturday Rain, mainly before 8am. High near 76. Windy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.