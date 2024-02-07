Cool & sunny today!

Watch Now
Soak up the sun for a few more days! Temperatures are set to get a little warmer as we get to the end of the week. At first, it is the 40s, then 50s, and eventually the 60s by the weekend. That will be our next chance of rain. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/the-sun-is-shining
Posted at 2:27 AM, Feb 07, 2024
BALTIMORE — Bright sunshine lingers today and tomorrow before more clouds roll in to end the work week. Highs will rise into the upper-40s today and into the low to mid-50s late-week. Eventually, temperatures will warm into the 60s on Saturday. A cold front brings scattered rain showers to central Maryland on Saturday. A few showers stick around into Sunday morning, with drier but cloudy skies to follow. Another round of rain returns early next week, with temperatures tumbling into the 40s and 50s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018