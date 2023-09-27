Cool & cloudy today

BALTIMORE — A persistent northeasterly onshore wind flow will keep patchy fog, drizzle, and light rain around through the end of the week with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper-60s today. Temperatures rebound back into the low-70s late-week. Friday looks like the next best chance for some rain showers. Brighter skies are on the horizon for the weekend! High pressure builds in and increases the sunshine and warms temperatures into the mid to upper-70s. Starting off early next week with sunny skies and afternoon highs near 80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.