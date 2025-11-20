Cool & cloudy skies today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Cloudy and cool today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Spotty showers arrive Friday evening, with some light showers spilling over into Saturday. The rest of the weekend will be dry and sun-filled with highs in the mid-50s. Next week begins dry before rain chances ramp up mid-week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind.
Tonight Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Friday A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 57.
Friday Night Rain showers linger. Low around 47.
Saturday A chance of rain in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.