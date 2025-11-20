Cool & cloudy skies today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Cloudy and cool today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Spotty showers arrive Friday evening, with some light showers spilling over into Saturday. The rest of the weekend will be dry and sun-filled with highs in the mid-50s. Next week begins dry before rain chances ramp up mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Friday A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Rain showers linger. Low around 47.

Saturday A chance of rain in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.