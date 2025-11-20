Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool & cloudy skies today!

Rain chances increase on Friday...
Some much needed rainfall fell last night - which brought our monthly total up to 0.85". We are still below normal for the month, but we'll take anything we can get. Looking ahead to tomorrow: Cloudy and cold Thursday, then we'll see showers Friday evening as our next system approaches.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
highs.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Cloudy and cool today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Spotty showers arrive Friday evening, with some light showers spilling over into Saturday. The rest of the weekend will be dry and sun-filled with highs in the mid-50s. Next week begins dry before rain chances ramp up mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind.
Tonight Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.
Friday A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 57.
Friday Night Rain showers linger. Low around 47.
Saturday A chance of rain in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft