Continued Sunshine And Warming Temperatures

Showers push back in....
Mostly Sunny
Posted at 7:42 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 08:47:13-04

Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for southern Baltimore and Anne Arundel Counties until 6 AM Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s today. The 70s and dry conditions continue into Thursday. The next chance for showers is Friday into the weekend with thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be warm Saturday and Sunday in the upper 70s. The low 80s for highs is possible to kick off next week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

